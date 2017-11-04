Ohio Pair Charged With Securing Child to Bed With Duct Tape - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Ohio Pair Charged With Securing Child to Bed With Duct Tape

Posted: Updated:
By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
Connect
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) -

Authorities say the parents of a 6-year-old boy found wandering alone have been criminally charged after police learned the mother sometimes secured the child's arms and legs with duct tape to a bed in the basement of their Ohio home.
    
Thirty-four-year-old Earcielee Chisholm and 30-year-old Demershion Taylor are being held after a Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted them this week on child endangering, kidnapping and domestic violence charges.
    
Police say two women found the boy alone on an East Cleveland street last month wearing just a sweatshirt. Officers learned his identity after his grandmother saw a television report. The boy was hospitalized and his parents arrested.
    
A county agency took custody of the couple's seven other children.
    
Taylor's attorney declined to comment Saturday. Chisholm's attorney couldn't be reached.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.