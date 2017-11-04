Greenbrier County Man Arrested on Drug Charges

Law enforcement in Greenbrier County arrested a 22-year-old man who they believe was selling drugs in the community.

The investigation was lead by the White Sulphur Springs Police Department after an incident occurred on Friday, October 27, 2017. Officers found a safe lock box inside a backpack that contained methamphetamine, narcotics and items used for packaging drugs. That same day Tyler Wilfong came to the White Sulphur Springs Police Department to claim the backpack and safe.

On Saturday, November 4, 2017 police were able to track down Wilfong after issuing warrants for his arrest. Wilfong was found on Main Street in White Sulphur Springs and was arrested for three felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Wilfong is currently being held in the Southern Regional Jail pending his arraignment before a Greenbrier County magistrate.

Officers believe that more people are involved in this case and they expect to make more arrests. Right now the investigation is ongoing.

