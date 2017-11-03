Crews respond to ATV accident with injuries in Summers County

SUMMERS COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- Crews responded to an ATV accident near Sandstone Friday night.

Dispatchers said the accident happened around 9:00 pm on Brooks Mountain Road.

Officials tell 59 News a helicopter was requested to transport the victim to a hospital but was denied due to weather. Injuries have reported but the number of injuries and their extent is unknown at this time.

Hinton and Summers County Fire Departments are on scene along with the Summers County Sheriff's Department and EMS.

Dispatchers said the road is shutdown at the investigation continues.

Stick with 59 News on this developing story.

