Beckley Police: Suspect steals thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- Officers with the Beckley Police Department said a man stole thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes on Friday morning.

It happened at the Kroger on Harper Road. According to police, the suspect allegedly stole more than 40 cartons of cigarettes with a total value of $3,259.00.

They are working to identify the man seen on surveillance video. If you have any information that can help police, contact Cpl. Neal Smith at the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or CrimeStoppers at 304-255-STOP.