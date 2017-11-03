Police: Bluefield man arrested for causing "severe damage" to dog

BLUEFIELD, W. VA. (WVNS) -- A Bluefield man is facing felony charges after he allegedly caused "severe damage" to a dog.

Bluefield Police arrested 22-year-old William S. Howell, from Bluefield, on Thursday, November 2.

According to police, they along with Bluefield Animal Control responded to a home on Toledo Street for an animal cruelty call Thursday afternoon.

A neighbor told officials he heard a dog whimpering and crying out while a female yelled "you kicked the dog's eye out."

When officials talked to the dog owner, they found the dog hiding in a corner of the home. Police said there was "extreme damage" to the dog's left eye and the dog was bleeding from its nose and mouth. They say there was also blood on its paws.

Police said the dog was transported to a local vet for medical attention.

Howell is charged with felony animal cruelty. He's being held on a $5,000 cash only bond.