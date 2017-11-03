Farmers Reminded to Practice Equipment Safety

Death and injury on farms can happen at any time - especially when workers are dealing with heavy equipment. Working on the farm might seem like a peaceful life to some, but a day of work can turn deadly in a matter of moments.

Dale Mcmahan, a farmer in Greenbrier County, said he always double checks what he is doing when he is working on his farm.



"Safety on farm equipment is really really important and you know you really need to take that serious all the time," Mcmahan said.

McMahan is no stranger to these dangers. He says he has had friends who died while working on farms doing things they have done for almost their entire lives.



"One of them turned the lawn mower over and died and those are things that he had mowed the lawn for 40 years and that's where he got killed at," Mcmahan explained.



The CDC reports over 400 farmers died due to work related injuries in a 2015 study. Equipment experts say sometimes safety simply depends on taking a little more time and being a little more cautious.

Brian Humphreys, a Sales Manager at Harvest Equipment, said many people get comfortable on the farm after working on it for so long.



"They get in a hurry, they get complacent, they forget safety things they want to get the field done or whatever instead of taking the time to lock something up or take the extra time to shut it off and let it quit moving," Humphreys said.