LPD Investigates Downtown Lewisburg Vandalism

Police in Lewisburg are investigating vandalism in the city. On Tuesday, October 31st the Lewisburg Police Department Received several calls about buildings downtown being vandalized.

A total of 11 buildings were spray painted with fluorescent and white paint. Some of the buildings were the Post Office, French Goat, Roberts Antiques and Premiere Bank.

Officials say they are currently working towards finding who is responsible. Chief Tim Stover, of the Lewisburg Police Department, said he is working hard to find out who did this.

"We're in the process of trying to develop suspects we do have some information and a few leads were are working on at this point. And there is a little bit of video surveillance we are trying to look at and see if that will help us," Stover said.



If you have any information on this crime - you are encouraged to call the Lewisburg Police Department at (304) 645-1626.