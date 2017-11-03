Local man trying to change the world one skateboard at a time

A skateboarding company is taking the initiative to give back to children. SK8 Skins is a national company getting ready to launch a new program. The program is called Spark, the idea behind it is to have kids write an essay on what it means to pay it forward. In return the company is giving out skateboards.

The company's goal is to give these skateboards to kids around the country with a passion for the sport.

Coty Gordon, who is a member of the national Sk8 Skins team said he is trying to bring this new program to Princeton.

"We're hoping through this we'll be able to help the underprivileged youth, as well as the others who just really have a passion for the sport but can't really afford to keep going," said Gordon.

SK8 Skins needs help to get the program started. They have set a goal of $5,000, that money will go to producing 100 skateboards.

If you would like to learn more about the program or make a donation you can head to: https://www.generosity.com/fundraising/sk8skins-spark-pay-it-forward