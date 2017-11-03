State Soccer Tournament in Beckley Is A Big Score For Local Businesses

A shot for the state title is on the line this weekend in Beckley. 16 high school soccer teams from across the state are in Southern West Virginia for the State Soccer Tournament. We found that local businesses benefited the most from this event.

Hotels and restaurants are just a few of the industries in Beckley that benefited from the state soccer tournament, especially the ones closest to the soccer fields, like Raleigh Diner.

"We've had a lot of different team players, coaches, parents have all been coming here and eating and our business has really picked up because of it," General Manager of Raleigh Diner, Charles Grandjean, said.

While people need a place to eat, they also need a place to sleep. Microtel Inn and Suites in Beckley is less than two miles away from the YMCA soccer fields. This makes it very convenient for these soccer fans and gives this hotel a good amount of business.

Tavelers said it's a fight to find a hotel room in Beckley during this soccer tournament weekend.

"Each year they have the state cup here which is travel soccer in May and all of the hotels are booked in the area. I mean if you don't make your reservation by the beginning of the year then you don't have a room," soccer fan, Jule Burton, said.

Local businesses said they're glad to have the soccer tournament in Beckley and hope they come back each and every year.