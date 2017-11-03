Beckley K-Mart Closing In January 2018

Beckley is losing another big box store. K-mart will be closed by late January 2018. K-Marts' and Sears' across the country are set to close their doors at the beginning of 2018, including the K-Mart in Beckley. And, people living in the area are not happy about the decision.

Some people told us they like going into a physical store.

"Well we don't like it. My mom is 97 years old and it limits people who do not have computers, online, or anything from shopping because that's what everything is going to nowadays," Janet Altice, a K-mart shopper, said.

Some people added they want to be able to try before they buy.

"Today, I got her a watch for Christmas and she was right there with me and it fit perfect. So you're not going to be able to know what fits and what doesn't," Altice added.

Others said they just like the service.

"I shop in Kmart and super k in different places, and I don't understand why they are closing because they are such a good store, " Daniel Thacker, K-mart shopper, said.

Sears Holdings informed the associates on November 2nd that the Beckley store would be one of the 45 K-marts closing. Shoppers aren't the only people losing out - the city will lose B&O tax revenue. But Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold thinks that new business won't be far behind.

"You think of the empty storefront which hopefully won't be empty for too long. Hopefully, that location will be an attractive location for another business of some sort, " Rob Rappold, Beckley's Mayor, said.

For now, it's a waiting game to see if anyone will make an investment in the city, or if this old K-Mart will become another empty storefront. It's important to note that these stores will be open during the holiday season. Liquidation sales at the 45 K-Mart and 18 Sears stores closing begin November 9th.