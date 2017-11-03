New Barbershop In Beckley Is Looking To Attract WVU Tech Students

Looking for a new haircut?

Kampus Kutz is a Barbershop in uptown Beckley and it's open and ready for business. They're looking to bring a new flavor to the city. While they serve the entire community, they want to attract new students at WVU Tech to come out and get their hair cut.

"I mean we're near a college and like I said, we want to cater to the students, so this is for them," manager at Kampus Kutz, Raymond Moore, said.

Kampus Kutz is giving WVU Tech students a discount for $10 haircuts if they present their school ID. They are located on 130 South Heber Street.