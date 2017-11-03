Construction on East and Temple Parks is Almost Complete - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Construction on East and Temple Parks is Almost Complete

Posted: Updated:
By Alida Donnelly, Meteorologist
Connect

Multiple parks in Beckley are getting new equipment. East Park has a new playground and a level field. They will also be installing a rubber surface underneath the new playground.

Temple park is currently under construction. They have new toys and two basketball courts. 

"These toys are nothing like what we had years ago. So, they are replacing equipment that was almost 40 years old and and very outdated. With much safer equipment and many more opportunities for the children," Leslie Baker, City of Beckley Director of Parks and Recreation said.

Construction on both parks is expected to be completed by the end of this month. 

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.