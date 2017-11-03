Three transported to hospital after bus crash in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Three people have been transported to the hospital after a bus crash in Boone County.

The crash was reported on Route 85 near Scott High School at around 3 p.m. Friday.

Three people were transported to the hospital as a result of the crash. The Boone County Sheriff's Department said that none of the three injuries are reported serious.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department, Madison Police, and West Virginia State Police is responding at the scene, along with the Madison Volunteer Fire Department, Danville Volunteer Fire Department, and Boone County EMS.

We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.