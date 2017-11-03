US Marshals perform warrant round-up in Mercer and Tazewell Counties

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- A joint task force arrested more than 20 people across the two Virginias in a special operation by the United States Marshals Service. The USMS for the Southern District of West Virginia and the Western District of Virginia concluded the two-day warrant initiative called "Operation Peeled Chestnut".

Officials said the operation targeted fugitives in the Mercer and Tazewell County areas and brought together two US Marshal-led task forces. The operation resulted in 26 arrests and clearing over 40 federal, state and local felony charges. Charges ranged from distribution of narcotics to sexual assault and attempted homicide.

The initiative was named for a historic landmark used as a boundary line between Virginia’s Tazewell County and West Virginia’s Mercer County.