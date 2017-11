BRENTON, WV (WVNS)--A convicted drug dealer has been sentenced to life in prison with mercy.

43 year old Joe Roger Lane from Brenton, WV, was convicted of two counts of delivery of a controlled substance. Previously, he was convicted of unlawful wounding and conspiracy.

Wyoming County prosecutors sought the habitual offender status and a jury on Wednesday, November 2, 2017 found him guilty and sentenced him to life in prison with mercy.