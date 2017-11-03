Union man killed in farming accident

GREENVILLE, WV (WVNS)-- A Union man was killed when the farming equipment he was repairing fell on him in Monroe County.

According to troopers with the State Police detachment in Union, and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, 58-year-old John Timothy Fullen was killed when a combine harvester fell on him Thursday afternoon, November 2, 2017.

Troopers tell 59News Fullen was helping another farmer repair the harvester when he was killed.

Cpl J.J. Overbaugh and Cpl. Baker with state police, and Deputy Elswick with the sheriff's department responded to the scene.