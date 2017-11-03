One man is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- One man is dead after a single-vehicle accident near Union.

According to Monroe County Deputies, the fatal accident happened near the Fulllen Road intersection on US Route 219 South on Thursday.

Deputies said Paul Dean Martin, 63 of Ripplemead, Virginia, was injured when his pickup truck overturned in the curve.

The Union Rescue Squad and the Union Volunteer Fire Department extracted Martin from his vehicle. Deputies said Martin died while he was being transferred via helicopter to a hospital in Roanoke, Virginia.