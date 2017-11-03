Court date set for woman accused of inappropriately touching a 15-year-old girl

WYOMING COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- A woman accused of inappropriately touching a 15-year-old girl will appear in court next week.

A court date for 30-year-old Tracy Renee Adams will appear in court on November 8, 2017.

According to court documents, deputies responded to a sexual offense complaint on October 9 from the victim's parents. The victim told deputies she stayed the night at Adams home on Saturday, October 7. The victim said that night Adams asked her to watch a movie with her in bed and Adams allegedly kissed her on the lips.

Deputies said Adams admitted to kissing the victim and touching her in her private areas.

Adams is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.