Deputies: Man arrested after stealing from nursing home patient

By Katy Andersen, Morning/Noon Anchor
WYOMING COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- Wyoming County Deputies arrested a man who they said stole more than $1,500 worth of items from a nursing home patient. 

Deputies arrested 30-year-old Mitchell Shane Goodwin from Kopperston Thursday, November 2. Deputies said they responded to a report of a burglary at a home on Craney Hollow Road in Kopperston. 

Deputies said the landlord called them saying the home had been broken into and while the renter was in a nursing home. Deputies responded to another home in Kopperston where Goodwin was allegedly trying to sell the stolen items. 

A TV, jewelry, phone and several others items valued at more than $1500 was recovered. 

Goodwin is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond. He's charged with burglary and grand larceny. 

Deputies said the incident is still under investigation. 

