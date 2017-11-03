Deputies: Man arrested after stealing from nursing home patient

WYOMING COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- Wyoming County Deputies arrested a man who they said stole more than $1,500 worth of items from a nursing home patient.

Deputies arrested 30-year-old Mitchell Shane Goodwin from Kopperston Thursday, November 2. Deputies said they responded to a report of a burglary at a home on Craney Hollow Road in Kopperston.

Deputies said the landlord called them saying the home had been broken into and while the renter was in a nursing home. Deputies responded to another home in Kopperston where Goodwin was allegedly trying to sell the stolen items.

A TV, jewelry, phone and several others items valued at more than $1500 was recovered.

Goodwin is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond. He's charged with burglary and grand larceny.

Deputies said the incident is still under investigation.