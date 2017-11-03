Teacher fired, arrested for biting 2-year-old in class

COVINGTON, LA (WWL) - A northshore teacher has been relieved of her duties and arrested by deputies after the parents of one of the children in her class say their child was bitten in school on Wednesday.



The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said 28-year-old Heather Marcotte admitted to biting the 2-year-old child in the face after becoming frustrated and agitated with the child's behavior. She was quickly taken into custody after the questioning.



According to the sheriff's office, the parent of the student at Northlake Christian School called the sheriff's office to report that she observed what appeared to be a bite mark on her child's right cheek. The parent alleged that the incident occurred at the school.



The child's mother told deputies that a school administrator informed her that the child's teacher left the mark on the child when her mouth "accidentally hit his face." The administrator said the teacher was immediately terminated.



The case has been turned over to the Juvenile Crimes Division. Marcotte was booked into St. Tammany Parish jail for felony cruelty to a juvenile.

© 2017 WWL-TV