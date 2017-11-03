On last day of work, Twitter employee deactivates President Trump's account

WASHINGTON (FOX 48) -- For 11 whole minutes on Thursday, President Donald Trump was without a Twitter account.

It turns out the account @realDonaldTrump was deleted by a Twitter employee during the employee's last day at the company.

Twitter previously issued a statement Thursday night saying the company had inadvertently deleted Trump's account. Later in the evening, Twitter added some context.

"Through our investigation, we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review," Twitter said in a statement.

Within an hour of the outage, Trump tweeted about tax reform and claims that the Democratic Party rigged the 2016 primary.

Trump has 41.7 million followers. Trump's Twitter account is the No. 21 on the list of most followed accounts on the social media platform.