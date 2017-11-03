Virginia's cup runneth over: liquor sales break record - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Liquor sales in Virginia continue to break records.
    
The Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control reported Thursday that liquor sales for the fiscal year that ended June 30 set a record. In fact, it was the 19th straight record-breaking year.
    
The ABC, which operates state-owned liquor stores, reported sales of $940 million and profits of $171 million. That's an increase of nearly 5 percent in sales and nearly 4 percent in profits from the previous year.
    
The agency attributes the sales increase to opening nine new stores across the state.
    
The top sellers were: Hennessy cognac, followed by Jack Daniel's whiskey and Tito's Handmade domestic vodka. Hennessy sales were up by a third over the previous year.

