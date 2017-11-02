Celebrity with local roots visits the Mountain State

It's not every day celebrities visit Southern West Virginia. Fashion Director for Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta, Monte Durham made a trip back to the Mountain State. He was born and raised in Oak Hill in Fayette County. He spoke at a dinner Thursday evening, November 2nd, to talk about the importance of education. He said it played a huge role in his success and career.

"Education, I mean it's so important, it really helps push me and drives me to where I am and how I got there, and how important it is at all levels," said Durham.

He also added he loves every opportunity to get back to West Virginia and interact with people in the community. Durham is even in the process of writing a book about growing up right here in Southern West Virginia.

"Anytime I can come back and shed light on our beautiful state and our great people, I'm up for it," said Durham.

Concord holds this dinner to help raise money to provide the best for their students. University president Dr. Kendra Boggess said this event is great for Concord.

"Everyone in West Virginia and Southern West Virginia has economic need including the Universities, and so this is one way we get together and have some fun and also raise funds for our students," said Boggess.

The dinner was held at Tamarack in Beckley.