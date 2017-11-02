Deputies: Hilltop man arrested for setting his father's porch on fire

HILLTOP, W.Va. (WVNS) -- A man was arrested by Fayette County deputies Thursday, Nov. 2 after he allegedly set his father's front porch on fire.

Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriffs Department were dispatched to a call at the Mountainair Mobile Home Park in Hilltop regarding an intoxicated male creating a disturbance. While heading to the call, dispatchers updated the deputies that a man had set fire to his father's porch.

Deputies arrested Jimmy McCune, 46, at a nearby convenience store. McCune was charged with one felony count of first degree arson.

He's in the Southern Regional Jail, awaiting arraignment.

The fire was contained to the front porch of the home and was able to be extinguished without a response from fire crews.