Road to Recovery: Art by Veterans, for Veterans

One local business is honoring Veterans Day with an artistic emphasis. The Beckley Art Center is presenting a veterans art exhibit called "Road to Recovery." It showcases photographs and paintings done by former members of the military. These masterpieces are just one of many ways to acknowledge both the time served and talents seen of our veterans.

"It's a great way to honor those that have served," said Melinda Jennings of Innovative Insurance Solutions. "It really does mean a lot to me."

The exhibit will be on display at Innovative Insurance Solutions in Mount Hope through Veterans Day.