Beckley Kmart set to close in January 2018

By Jessica Schueler, Main Weekday Anchor
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- According to our Nexstar affiliate in Richmond, VA (WRIC), a local department store will be closing its doors for good in early 2018.

Sears Holdings announced Thursday that the Beckley Kmart, located in the Beckley Plaza Shopping Center, will close in late January 2018.

According to a release from Sears Holdings, the company on Thursday, November 2 informed associates at 45 Kmart stores and 18 Sears stores that they will be closing in late January 2018. Sears Holdings also owned the Sears in the Crossroads Mall, which closed October 15.

In this announcement, Sears Holdings plans to close three Kmart stores across West Virginia, including the Beckley location. Click here for a full list of Kmart stores closing around the country. 

