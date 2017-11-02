Toys for Tots Starts Accepting Applications for 2017

November 2nd, 2017 marks the beginning of the application period for Toys for Tots in southern West Virginia. Last year, roughly 13,000 local children received toys from the program. This year, Toys for Tots expects that number to reach 20,000. The organization hopes their early planning will pay off, especially for the little ones.

Toys for Tots Local Coordinator Jay Quesenberry:

"We try to get ahead of the curve because we do all of our work in early December," said local coordinator Jay Quesenberry. "We can't wait til the 24th or 25th of December because the kids. We want them to be blessed and have a very Merry Christmas. So we got to work ahead."

To apply for the program online, you can go to toysfortots.org to fill out the form. The application period ends November 26th.