YMCA Complex Ready for WVSSAC Soccer Championships

The Hedgesville boys soccer team will be one of 16 squads competing for the WVSSAC State Championship, and they're loving the playing fields they've been practicing on so far.

"Honestly, I think the pit has just been great," said Marcus Johnson-Cooper, senior at Hedgesville. "The ball moves well on it, and a lot better than back home."

It is all thanks to the hard work of those from the YMCA of Southern West Virginia, the West Virginia Soccer Association and many other parties. Their schedule says everything is right on time.

"The actual physical work has been done all week," said Dave Laraba, director of tournament operations. "Most of the work will be done."

Jason Logan, sports event director at the YMCA of Southern West Virginia, is excited for the economic boom for Beckley that comes with big events and large teams visiting from so far away.

"Teams travel in from a further distance so they have to stay in our hotels, they have to eat in our restaurants and things like that," Logan said. "Ultimately, I think it boosts the economy tenfold when we have big events out here."

Whether it is turf or grass, the staff at Paul Cline Sports Complex are confident that their hard work in the tournament and its day-to-day operations are on solid ground.

"We're very blessed to have this," Logan said. "We want Beckley to reap the benefits of us having this complex."

