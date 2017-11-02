Jeff Campbell Gets Appointed to Fill Delegate Seat

A Greenbrier County native is appointed to fill the House of Delegates District 42 seat this week. After Stephen Baldwin was named to fill a senate seat in District 10, it created a vacancy in the House of Delegates in District 42 that will now be filled by Jeff Campbell.

Campbell was born in Summers County and raised in Greenbrier County and has always had a passion for government.



"It's very humbling, it's very exciting, I've known all of our delegates in this district for probably the last 30-35years and following in to footsteps of some great people," Campbell said.



Campbell has worked for Greenbrier County Schools since 2011 and is now in his 9th year as a sixth grade social studies teacher. With that background he hopes to work on education and infrastructure issues in the district.



"For the last several years our community has grown but our infrastructure hasn't really kept up with that," he said.



Campbell said he believes in being the change you want to see. He hopes that he will continue to inspire his students and make positive changes in the community.



"First student I walked past said 'are you going to be our new delegate' and I said yes and the whole class started applauding for me so that was really exciting and they're excited about it too so that made it special," Campbell explained.

Campbell will be officially sworn in next week.