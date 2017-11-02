United Way Hosts Second Annual Empty Bowls Event

Today United Way held their Second Annual Empty Bowls event. It's happening right now at New River Technical College in Lewisburg.

This event raises money to benefit local hunger awareness groups. Everything for the event was donated by people in the community and it was sponsored by Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.



Guests received a free meal and a free hand made bowl with the purchase of an admission ticket.

Erin Hurst, the Executive Director of United Way of Greenbrier Valley, worked really hard to put this event together.



"We sold about 175 tickets and are expecting over two hundred people, it will be a great event," Hurst said.