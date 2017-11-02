Lewisburg City Employees Get Pay Adjustment

With holidays around the corner and the cost of living always changing, the Lewisburg City Council recently reached an agreement with the Lewisburg Finance Committee to give all Lewisburg City Employees a pay adjustment.

Travis Howard, an Equipment Operator at Lewisburg Public Works, is one of the employees that received the pay adjustment. Howard said sometimes the effort of the city employees goes unnoticed.

"There's a lot of people around here that do a lot of hard work that kind of behind the scenes nobody sees," he said.



But those people still matter and that is one of the reasons the Lewisburg City Council decided to approve a one-time pay adjustment for Lewisburg City workers.



"We really wanted to recognize the service that our city employees provide on behalf of the city and additionally we wanted to be aware of the continual cost of living increase that we all experience," Heather Blake, Member of Lewisburg City Council, said.

The adjustment came in the form of a one-time cost of living adjustment of $750. With about 50 city employees this added up to be about $38,000 that will come from the city's general fund. City employees said the unexpected check makes things a lot easier financially and gives them a boost of morale.



"Just knowing that people went up to bat for us and worked to get us this money its really appreciated," Howard said.



This pay adjustment will not be given to Lewisburg Mayor John Manchester, but the Finance Committee will vote at their next meeting on whether he will receive a form of a raise.