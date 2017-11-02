Salvation Army of Beckley Prepares For Their Christmas Campaign

A local non-profit is starting to get the word out about their Christmas campaign.

While some people worry about their holiday shopping on time, others worry about how to feed their children. The Salvation Army of Beckley is trying to ease those worries with their Angel Tree and Bell Ringer Campaign. This is their outreach to help needy families and children this holiday season and they're needing the community's help.

"I'm asking for the trust in the people to with me and with the army here in Beckley to help us to give us a chance to reach out to the needs of these people." Captain Jerry Lester with the Salvation Army of Beckley, said.

The Salvation Army is also looking for volunteer bell ringers throughout the community to help with this great cause. They hope to start this campaign on November 8th. If you'd like to help volunteer or donate you can call (304) 207-7275

