Local principal prepares to retire from Woodrow Wilson High School

A local principal is saying his last goodbyes as he prepares for his retirement.

After just more than three years at Woodrow Wilson High School, Principal Ron Cantley is saying his goodbyes.

"There are no words to express how grateful I am for how people have treated me at Woodrow Wilson High School," Cantley said.

As he prepares for his retirement he reflects on what it was like to be in the education system for over 30 years. He said he didn't get enjoyment from working in education; he says he got something better, satisfaction and fulfillment. He learned a lot about what it's like to be a principal of a high school.

"When you're the principal of a school you're the instructional leader and you feel the weight of the responsibility and the safety and security of the children and the staff," Cantley said.

Cantley said it's not for him to say if he made an impact on the students but he hopes he leaves a positive mark on students' lives.

Cantley's last day at Woodrow Wilson will be Friday, November 3, 2017. It will take at least two weeks before a permanent replacement is found.