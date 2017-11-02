Mullens celebrates 21 years of Arts and Craft Show

People showed off their talents at the 21st Annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Show in Mullens. Residents could shop for a variety of items, including quilts, jewelry, and holiday-themed gifts.

This show was an opportunity for local craftsmen and artists to sell their trades. Danette Parker is the owner of Bear Branches. Parker and her husband make jewelry out of deer antlers and copper. She said this art show was an opportunity for people within the community to get to know her business.

"Here everyone gets to look at it. We've only done a couple shows, but I think when people actually get the chance to touch it and look at, it makes a big difference," Parker said.

The art show continued on Friday, November 3rd, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Mullens Opportunity Center.