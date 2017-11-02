Drunk Driver Rams Police Cruiser with ATV

MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Two men have been arrested after deputies say they rammed a cruiser with an ATV while intoxicated.

According to a citation, police arrested Dennis Horn, 43, of Inez, after attempting a traffic stop due to impaired driving in the Lovely area.

Chris Maynard, 35, of Lovely, was riding with Horn on the ATV.

Police say that Horn and Maynard fled during the attempted traffic stop before ramming a cruiser.

The duo were reportedly intoxicated and disorderly, and both failed field sobriety tests.

Horn is facing multiple charges including operating a vehicle under the influence, wanton endangerment of a police officer, operating an ATV on the road, and driving on a suspended license.

Maynad has been charged with public intoxication, wanton endangerment, and disorderly conduct.

No police were injured as a result of the incident.