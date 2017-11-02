November CDL Class Schedule at New River CTC

The next CDL class at New River Community and Technical College will begin Monday, November 13, 2017, at the college's Advanced Technology Center, 527 Odd. Road, Ghent.

The Class A CDL course provides 180 contact hours of training, exceeding the industry standard of 150 hours, and meets Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for six weeks.

The college also offers certification for the Tanker Endorsement, Doubles and Triples Endorsement, Hazmat Endorsement, and School Bus and Passenger Endorsement.

Several over the road companies recruit from New River CTC including" Averitt; BCJ Trucking, Inc.; Cooke Trucking Co., Inc.; Logan Trucking and Logistics; Paschall Truck Lines; Schneider; TMC Transportation and Werner.

Pre-registration is required as limited seating is available. CDL students may have a valid unrestricted driver's license for a minimum of two years and obtain a Class A CDL learner's permit by the first day of class.

New River CTC's Workforce Education Division provides employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.

For more information about workforce classes at New River CTC or to register contact Gloria Kincaid at (304) 793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu or Jeanne Stone at (304) 883-2469, vstone@newriver.edu.