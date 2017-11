NEW RICHMOND, WV (WVNS)-- Multiple fire departments are fighting a house fire in Wyoming County.

The Wyoming County sheriff's department said Mullens, Pineville and Upper Laurel Fire Departments are still on scene.

The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. on November 2, 2017. No word on injuries or if anybody was home at the time of the fire.

