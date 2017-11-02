Kidnapping victim opens trunk, escapes after suspect stops for gas

CLANTON, AL (WIAT/WCMH) – Police in Alabama say a kidnapping victim was able to escape from a car trunk and get away from her attacker after stopping at a gas station.

Timothy Wyatt, 36, allegedly entered his victim’s home around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, and began to choke her as she slept. The victim woke up, and Wyatt reportedly demanded money before tying her hands behind her back and forcing her into a blue Ford Taurus.

The suspect reportedly continuously threatened to stab the victim while driving, and then stopped in a remote area and forced the victim into the trunk of the vehicle, according to the release. Wyatt then drove to a service station on the 2100 block of 7th Street South in Clanton.

As Wyatt exited the vehicle, the victim reportedly escaped the trunk and was able to get help.

The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office says they captured the suspect sleeping inside an old school building Halloween night when deputies were performing an extra patrol in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office says two deputies were walking through the building when they found a person asleep inside. They asked the subject to uncover himself so they could identify him; when he did, they identified him as Timothy Wyatt, wanted on nationwide warrants through Autauga County of robbery 1st, kidnapping 1st and domestic violence 2nd.