Police: Girl, 9, shot with BB gun while trick-or-treating

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Authorities say a 9-year-old trick-or-treater has been shot with a BB gun just outside of a West Virginia elementary school on Halloween.
    
Charleston Police chief of detectives Lt. Tony Hazelett told The Charleston Gazette-Mail that the girl was walking with an adult and two other children as shots came from a nearby car Tuesday night. The shooting happened just outside Piedmont Elementary School, and authorities say four men fled the area in a white sedan.
    
The girl, who was wearing a ballerina costume, suffered two wounds under her arm. Authorities say she was treated at a hospital.
    
Hazelett says police are looking for surveillance videos and suspects. Further details have not been released.

