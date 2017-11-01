Local band Member to march in Macy's Parade

One local band member will have a dream come true as she marches the streets of the Big Apple.

Greenbrier West High School Junior, Tia Walkup, is the only band member from the Mountain State that will march in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

When Tia heard about auditions for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, she knew she wanted to showcase her talent. After sending her best audition tape back in January, she never thought she would hear back. But Tia said a letter came in the mail and changed everything.

"The acceptance letter came in and I was like whoah! I have a lot of self-doubt and that really impressed me. I'm just really proud to be able to represent West Virginia and Greenbrier West," said Tia.

After receiving the exciting news, Tia's mother, Misty, said she could not believe her daughter would be marching down Herald Square.

"I was super proud and shocked. I really, really was. I've been watching the parade since I knew what Thanksgiving was and to know she's going is just amazing," said Misty.

Misty said her daughter has worked very hard for this opportunity and her motivation to be the best never ceases to amaze her.

"She worked so hard, where most parents might have to get onto their kid to practice their songs or their instrument, you never have to say that to Tia, you just hear it coming out of the room," said Misty.

Tia has had an overwhelming amount of support from the community and her fellow classmates. She will begin her adventure to New York November 18th to begin practicing. Her family and friends are already looking forward to the big day.