The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday they began a search for a missing woman. Detectives said Aleisha Osbourne, 32, of the Wardell area, was reported missing by family members. Investigators believe Osbourne might be pregnant, and she could be in danger.

Few details were released, but If anyone has information that could help locate her please contact the Tazewell County Sheriff”s Office by calling 276-988-0902 or by calling 911.