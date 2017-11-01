Bluefield man to serve maximum sentence in beating of mother

A Mercer County man learned his fate in court Wednesday after being involved in a brutal attack against his own mother.

44-year-old Wayne Hartley will spend up to 40 years in prison. A judge ordered the maximum sentence after Hartley pleaded guilty to first degree robbery.

Back in January Hartley's 81-year-old mother was attacked by his former girlfriend Angela Graham with a rolling pin, sledge hammer and a baseball bat in an attempt to buy drugs. Graham was sentenced to more than 60 years in prison.

According to Mercer County prosecutor, George Sitler, Hartley witnessed the attack and refused to step in.

The victim has since recovered from her injuries.