Bluefield WV Police Department search for shoplifting suspect

By Kamrel Eppinger, Reporter
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. -

Police in Mercer County need your help tracking down a man accused of shoplifting.

Police said he stole welding equipment from the Tractor Supply in Bluefield.  

Employees tried to chase him down, and that's when he pulled out a gun and threatened them. 

It happened last week on Tuesday at Tractor Supply along East Cumberland Road.

The thief got away in a blue Nissan Altima.

If you have any information you're urged to call detective Fox or patrolman Ross with the Bluefield West Virginia police Department at (304) 327-6101.

