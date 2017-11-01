Bluefield WV Police Department search for shoplifting suspect

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. -
Police in Mercer County need your help tracking down a man accused of shoplifting.
Police said he stole welding equipment from the Tractor Supply in Bluefield.
Employees tried to chase him down, and that's when he pulled out a gun and threatened them.
It happened last week on Tuesday at Tractor Supply along East Cumberland Road.
The thief got away in a blue Nissan Altima.
If you have any information you're urged to call detective Fox or patrolman Ross with the Bluefield West Virginia police Department at (304) 327-6101.