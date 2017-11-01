Mercer County Sheriff's Department raises funds for Child Protec - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Mercer County Sheriff's Department raises funds for Child Protect of Mercer County

By Kamrel Eppinger, Reporter
MERCER COUNTY -

The Mercer County Sheriff's Department is adding facial hair to their uniforms and it's all for a good cause. 

For the entire month deputies are hanging up the clippers and growing out their beards to help kids in need.

It's called "No Shave For The Brave."

Sheriff Tommy Bailey said he's allowing his deputies to grow out their beards, however, there is a catch.

They all have to make a minimum donation of $25 to Child Protect of Mercer County. 

The organization is aimed at helping abused children and their families across the mountain state. 

"Its for a good cause is the main reason I am not really for it because I don't think beards and uniforms go together but its for a good cause that is why I decided to let them do it," said Bailey.

Child Protect is also opening up the challenge to the public and giving out prizes for the "Best Beard" and "Most Money Raised."

For more information visit wvcan.org/events

