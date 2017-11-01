Montgomery man arrested on drug charges

A Fayette County man was arrested on Wednesday after law enforcement officers searched the Rivermont Homes on 4th Avenue in Montgomery. Sheriff Mike Fridley said Robert Hudnall, Jr., 67, was charged with one felony count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Oxycodone.

Officers with the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force and Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff's Department performed a drug search following an investigation, where several controlled narcotics purchases were made at the location. Sheriff Fridley said the effort was made possible with help from the public in that area.

Hudnall will be facing additional charges, according to police. They will be filed by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force. The charges include three additional felony counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Oxycodone, and one felony count of Possession With the Intent To Deliver Narcotics.

On Wednesday Hudnall was taken before a Fayette County Magistrate on the initial charges, where he was unable to post a $35,000.00 bond.