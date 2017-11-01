An Important Reminder About Smoke Detectors Can Save Your Life

The Beckley Fire Department remind people to change the batteries in their smoke detectors as they change their clocks for daylight savings time.

According to The National Fire Prevention Agency, more than 1,400 people die every year in house fires because they either don't have smoke detectors, or their smoke detectors don't work.

Captain Ernest Parsons said when the time changes, it's also a great idea to switch out the batteries.

"Hopefully that beeping noise will wake you up and give you and your family time to escape," Capt. Parsons said. "If it doesn't work, you don't have that time so it's vital to make sure that one, you have them and two, that they work with working fresh batteries."

The Beckley Fire Department helps the elderly and those with disabilities change their smoke detectors. All you have to do is call the fire department at (304) 256-1780 for more information.