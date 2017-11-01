Dangerous Drug Grabs Attention of Local Deputies

A dangerous drug that has appeared in parts of West Virginia had local law enforcement considering how to combat the substance if it travels to Southern West Virginia.

The drug is called Flakka - a man made synthetic drug. Hallucinations, cannibalism, and body temperatures up to 105 degrees Fahrenheit are just a few of the effects Flakka has on its users.

"When bath salts surfaced, it had people acting crazy. I mean trying to eat other people, and they're saying the Flakka is bath salts on steroids. I mean Lord knows what would happen," Rod Purdue, Fayette County Chief Deputy said.

Flakka can be smoked, injected, eaten and snorted, and is also known as "gravel" for it's white crystal chunks. Deputies liken it to a cross between cocaine and meth. They also said they haven't had a problem with Flakka yet, but said they are as prepared as they can be if it does come to Southern West Virginia.

"I mean, we thought we'd be prepared for stuff day-to-day, but some things we are not prepared for." Chief Deputy Perdue said. "I mean, we're fighting an epidemic now that's unbelievable, and with the man power and the equipment and stuff just to fight the drug problem we have at hand, it just intensifies it."

Florida has been affected the most by this drug. Fayette County Deputies that if you do see someone in possession of this drug, you call them or your local police immediately.