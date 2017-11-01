Manchin, Woodrow Wilson Class Talk Government Over Skype

Earlier today, students taking A.P. U.S. History at Woodrow Wilson High School were treated to a Skype interview with U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) from his office at Capitol Hill. For an hour, the class asked the senator questions about the opioid epidemic, clean energy, and other concerning topics about the state and the country. Their teacher, John Quesenberry, was excited that this enhanced their study of the federal government and overall understanding of American democracy.

"I think that adds a lot to their education," Quesenberry said. "One of our biggest problems [is] people feel like 'my vote doesn't count.' [The students] had a chance to make their voice count."

Sen. Manchin says he hopes to visit Woodrow Wilson in-person in the near future to continue these discussions with the students.