Two Raleigh County Deputies Promoted

Two Raleigh County Sheriff's Department Deputies were promoted in Beckley on Nov. 1, 2017.

Sergeant Brian Stump said he's excited about his new title as sergeant after he spent years in the detective bureau as a corporal. In his new role, he will be specializing in the home confinement program.

"It means a great deal. You work and strive it make the promotions every time they come around, so quite happy about it," Sgt. Stump said.

Corporal Tony McGlothlin said he is also ready to take on his new position as corporal after being a school resource deputy for years.

"Just the recognition to say 'hey you did a good job enough times, we're going to reward you in rank. So that you can pass your experience down to the younger guys,' it's a validation," Cpl. McGlothlin said.