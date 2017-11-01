Beckley V.A. Medical Center Open House Kicks Off Veterans Month

With Veteran's Day 2017 coming closer, Beckley's V.A. Medical Center started celebrating with an open house honoring Veterans' Month on November 1st, 2017. Some of the V.A.'s resources, including specialty clinics, food services and more were put on display for those interested. It is a reminder to do whatever it takes to honor those who went far and beyond the call.

"We want to show our veterans what we can do for them," said Jack Wright, Beckley V.A. Medical Center's acting associate director. "They served this country, and we're here to give back to them what they have given for us."